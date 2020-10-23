Skip to Main Content
N.L. has no new cases of COVID-19, 50K now tested
Nfld. & Labrador

N.L. has no new cases of COVID-19, 50K now tested

There are no cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday, according to a Department of Health media release issued at 2 p.m.

Department of Health issues advisory for passengers on Oct. 12 flight to get tested

CBC News ·
The Department of Health is asking anyone who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Oct. 12 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.  (Eric Foss/CBC)

There are no cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday, the Department of Health said. 

The province continues to have nine active cases, with a total caseload of 288 since March. 

There have been 275 recoveries and four deaths since the virus first landed in Newfoundland and Labrador. 

A new case was reported in the Central Health region a day ago, a man between 20 and 39 years old who returned to the province from work in Alberta. 

As a result of the case, the Department of Health issued an advisory on Friday ahead of its COVID-19 update asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Oct. 12 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing. 

To date, 50,177 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. Of those, 331 were tested in the last day.

