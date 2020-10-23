N.L. has no new cases of COVID-19, 50K now tested

The Department of Health is asking anyone who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Oct. 12 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing. (Eric Foss/CBC)

There are no cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday, the Department of Health said.

The province continues to have nine active cases, with a total caseload of 288 since March.

There have been 275 recoveries and four deaths since the virus first landed in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A new case was reported in the Central Health region a day ago, a man between 20 and 39 years old who returned to the province from work in Alberta.

As a result of the case, the Department of Health issued an advisory on Friday ahead of its COVID-19 update asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Oct. 12 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

To date, 50,177 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. Of those, 331 were tested in the last day.

