N.L. reports 1 new case of COVID-19, 1 new recovery

There is one new case of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, breaking a five-day streak with none.

There is also a new recovery, meaning the active caseload remains nine.

The new case is travel-related, a man in the Central Health region between 20 and 39 years old who had returned to the province from work in Alberta. The Department of Health said the case is not related to a previous case in the region.

The department said the man has been self-isolating since his arrival, and contact tracing by public health is underway. Anyone considered to be a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

As of Thursday's update, 49,846 people have been tested. Of those, 344 were tested in the last day, according to the Department of Health media release Thursday afternoon.

The province's total caseload is now 288, with four deaths and 275 recoveries.

Meanwhile, flu shots are now available, for free, through each regional health authority across the province.

The program began Wednesday, with the provincial government hoping to reach 85 per cent of the population with the vaccine this season to alleviate stress on the health-care system in the event of a future outbreak or second wave of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The next live COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.

