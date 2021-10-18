With 2 new deaths, N.L.'s COVID-19 casualties have doubled in less than a month

Newfoundland and Labrador reported its 14th and 15th COVID-19-related deaths Monday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two more deaths due to COVID-19 and eight new cases of the virus on Monday.

Both of the deaths were in the Central Health region of the province. One was a man in his 50s, the other was a woman who was 70 years old or older, according to the Department of Health.

The deaths raise the province's total to 15 since the pandemic started, with more than half — eight — coming in the past month.

Of Monday's new cases, one is in eastern Newfoundland, a female between 20 and 39 years old. The case is under investigation. Two are in central Newfoundland: two women in their 40s who are contacts of previously known cases.

The remaining five cases are in western Newfoundland: one person in their 40s and four people in their 60s. Two are women and three are men. One of the cases is related to travel within Canada, three are contacts of previous cases and one is under investigation, the Health Department said.

Western Health is investigating recent cases in its coverage area. The health authority released a list of potential COVID-19 exposure sites and is asking anyone who visited them on the dates and times below to arrange testing:

St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 246 Main St., St. George's on Oct. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

St. Stephen's Parish, 78 West St., Stephenville on Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Indian Head Co-Op, 50 Carolina Ave., Stephenville on Oct. 12 from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 42 Queen St., Stephenville on Oct. 14 from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Walmart, 16 Murphy's Sq., Corner Brook on Oct. 14 from 3 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Mary Brown's, 24 Murphy's Sq., Corner Brook on Oct. 14 from 3:40 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Louis Gee's Pizza, 70 West St., Corner Brook on Oct. 16 from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Branch 38 Royal Canadian Legion, 5-9 Steel Mountain Rd., St. George's on Oct. 2 from at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 3, 1:30 a.m.

To arrange testing, people can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool or call 811.

The province also reported 12 new recoveries Monday: one in the Eastern Health region, 10 in the Central Health region and one in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

Six people are in hospital because of COVID-19, two of them in critical care.

The province now has 47 active cases, its lowest total since Sept. 20.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador