N.L. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, all involving workers back from Alberta

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, the provincial government Friday afternoon, with the province's active caseload in double digits — 12 — for the first time since May 14.

All three of Friday's new cases are travel-related — men who are residents of the province returning home from work in Alberta.

All three cases are associated with an outbreak at Canadian Natural Resources Limited's Horizon oilsands site in Alberta, said the Department of Health in a press release Friday.

Two of those are in the Central Health region, a man between 60 and 69 years old and a second man between 40 and 49 years old. The Department of Health said neither of these cases are related to a previous case and they are not members of the same household.

The third man is in the Eastern Health region, between 40 and 49 years old.

All three men have been self-isolating since arrival in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the Department of Health.

Contact tracing is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Another flight advisory

As a result of the new cases the Department of Health issued an advisory for anyone who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John's on Saturday to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

The new cases come on the heels of a new case on Thursday — a male in the Western Health region between 40 and 49 years old, a close contact of a previous case in the area.

Since March, there have been 48,093 people tested, including 340 since Thursday's update.

A total of 271 people in the province have recovered. Four people have died from the virus.

New outbreak at Alberta oilsands site, workers must self-isolate

Ahead of Friday's COVID-19 update, the Department of Health issued a press release regarding the outbreak at the Canadian Natural Resources Limited's Horizon oilsands site.

The department said workers from the site who have returned to the province in the last two weeks must self-isolate away from their household members and call 811 to arrange for testing. Those workers must also complete the full 14-day self-isolation period regardless of their test result.

The site is located approximately 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

German troops in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Meanwhile, in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, officials at the 5 Wing Goose Bay air base want to assure the public that the German troops in the area have been isolating and tested negative for COVID-19.

The German soldiers are in the community to prepare for the annual winter training camp, says Capt. Trevor Ackland, a spokesperson for the base.

"We've done all the mitigation protocols necessary to ensure that their time in Goose Bay is going to be safe and that they are, in fact, COVID-free," Ackland said.

"And we have gone through, spoken with the province and made sure that they were granted exemptions under the essential worker program, and all levels of government have been involved in these conversations."

Ackland said the Germans brought their own vehicles over in their aircraft, and received a military police escort to their camp for the 14-day self-isolation requirements before heading out into the region to do the work of preparing their camp.

"You'll see them out cutting wood up around the Pinus River area and different drop sites from the Muskrat Falls program, where wood has been left on the side of the road," said Ackland.

"They're gonna be cutting it and stacking it and preparing their camp for the winter training that's gonna be happening."

When they return in the winter for the actual training camp, Ackland said the same protocols will be followed.

"It's gonna be the same type of training they do every year, except we are going to ensure that all COVID mitigation protocols are taken into account prior to them commencing their training and ensuring public safety," Ackland said.

