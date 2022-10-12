N.L. reports 3 more deaths due to COVID-19, hospitalizations increase

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 over the last week. (David Horemans/CBC)

There were three more deaths due to COVID-19 over the last week in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the provincial government's weekly update.

One person was 80 years old or older, one person was in their 70s and one person was in their 60s.

All three were living in the Eastern Health region.

Ten people are in hospital, two more than in last week's update. One of the 10 is in intensive care.

The province also reported 171 new cases of the virus: 23 on Thursday, 27 on Friday, 26 on Saturday, 34 on Sunday, 16 on Monday, 20 on Tuesday and 25 on Wednesday.

Those numbers, however, don't accurately represent the true spread of COVID-19 in the province since public health only includes data from positive tests administered by the health authorities.

