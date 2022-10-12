Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
N.L. reports 3 more deaths due to COVID-19, hospitalizations increase

There were three more deaths due to COVID-19 over the last week in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the provincial government's data hub, which updates weekly. 

10 people are in hospital, up 2 from last week, with 1 person in intensive care

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 over the last week. (David Horemans/CBC)

Ten people are in hospital, two more than in last week's update. One of the 10 is in intensive care. 

The province also reported 171 new cases of the virus: 23 on Thursday, 27 on Friday, 26 on Saturday, 34 on Sunday, 16 on Monday, 20 on Tuesday and 25 on Wednesday.

Those numbers, however, don't accurately represent the true spread of COVID-19 in the province since public health only includes data from positive tests administered by the health authorities. 

