N.L. reports 9 deaths in weekly COVID-19 update, highest total in 7 months

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting nine deaths due to COVID-19 over the last week. (Radio-Canada)

Nine people have died due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador in the past week — the highest seven-day total since April.

The deaths raise the province's total to 267 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Seven of those people were 80 years old or older. Two were in their 70s.

Six were in the Western Health region while the rest were in the Eastern Health area.

Eighteen people — double last week's number — are in hospital due to the virus, including four are in critical care. Chief Medical Officer of Health Janice Fitzgerald has said the province should expect an increase in cases and hospitalizations as the weather cools and people spend more time indoors.

The province also reported 181 more cases of the virus over the seven-day period: 31 on Thursday, 13 on Friday, 47 on Saturday, eight on Sunday, 16 on Monday, 26 on Tuesday and 40 on Wednesday.

Those numbers, however, are not a true reflection of the spread of COVID-19 in N.L. since the province only reports positive tests administered from the four health authorities.

