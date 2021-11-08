COVID-19 cases at 2 Mount Pearl schools, says NLESD

Two school communities in Mount Pearl have COVID-19 cases, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District. (NISEP)

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School district says members of two school communities in Mount Pearl have tested positive for COVID-19.

In letters to families on Sunday, the NLESD said at least two people in Mary Queen of the World Elementary and O'Donel High School are COVID-19-positive. The district didn't say whether the two cases are students, or how many people are now in isolation.

Both schools remained open to in-class instruction on Monday, except for those who have been contacted by public health to self-isolate, the statements read.

Students of Mary Queen of the World who were identified as close contacts and are self-isolating will receive a learning plan from their teacher, said the district.

"There is no change in recommended COVID-19 protocols," the school district wrote, which reminded families not to send their children to school if they are sick.

If families did not receive a notification from public health by 6 p.m. on Sunday, they are not considered close contacts.

An NLESD spokesperson told CBC News the district cannot provide further details for privacy reasons.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador