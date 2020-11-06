N.L. workers at Manitoba site ordered to self-isolate, as province records no new COVID-19 cases Friday

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Friday, according to a Department of Health media release that also advises some rotational workers from this province need to self-isolate for the full two-week period upon their return from Manitoba.

The statement from the department said there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Manitoba Hydro Keeyask Generating Station project located roughly 725 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The health department said it was notified of the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada, as some workers from Newfoundland and Labrador work on the project.

"Rotational workers with the project who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate away from household members and call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing," said the department in its media release.

"These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result."

Most rotational workers can end their self-isolation after seven days, if they have received a negative COVID-19 test. Those rules do not apply to workers at sites where there is an ongoing outbreak.

There continues to be five active cases in the province, including the two travel-related cases reported on Thursday, both workers returning home to the Central Health region from their jobs in Alberta.

The province's total caseload sits at 294. As of Friday, 54,261 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province — an additional 410 people since Thursday's update.

In total, 285 people have recovered and there have been four COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

