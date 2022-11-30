5 die of COVID-19 in N.L.'s weekly update

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five deaths due to COVID-19 in the last week. (Lifecycle Revive/Facebook.com )

There have been five more reported deaths due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador over the last week, bringing the province's total to 278 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Two of those people were 80 years old or older and three were in their 70s.

Two were located in the Eastern Health area and three in the Central Health region.

There are 19 people in hospital as of Wednesday afternoon's weekly update. Six of those are in critical care.

The province also reported 158 new cases over the last week: 38 on Thursday, 29 on Friday, 17 on Saturday, 15 on Sunday, 13 on Monday, 22 on Tuesday and 24 on Wednesday.

However, those numbers aren't a indication of the spread of COVID-19 since the province only reports positive tests administered by its health authorities.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador