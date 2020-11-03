No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. for 8th straight day
53,123 people now tested
There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday, the province's eighth straight day without a new case.
There are three active cases in the province, whose total caseload stands at 291, with 284 recoveries and four deaths since March.
A total of 53,123 people have now been tested, including 279 in the last 24 hours.
