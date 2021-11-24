18 now dead from COVID-19 in N.L., as province adds 4 new cases

A man over 70 in the Central Health region of Newfoundland and Labrador has died of COVID-19, public health authorities said Wednesday.

It's the 18th death from the disease in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

A release from the Department of Health on Wednesday also reported four new cases of COVID-19 since Monday and two new recoveries, leaving a total of 13 active cases, up one since Monday.

Two of the new cases, a woman under 40 and a woman over 70, are in the Eastern Health region, with one connected to international travel and the other to a previously known case.

Two men, one in his 50s and one over 70, have also contracted the illness in the Central Health region, with both connected to previously known cases.

One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

News of the latest death comes days before the province's last demographic group will start lining up for vaccines. Health authorities said Tuesday that clinics will inoculate children ages five to 11 with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, said Pfizer's clinical trials have shown the vaccine to be 90.7 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 infection in children five to 11, and no serious side effects have been identified.

Clinics will open Saturday, she said.