3 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in N.L.'s weekly update
17 people are in the hospital, including 5 in critical care
Three people have died due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador over the last week, raising the total to 273 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Two people were 80 years old or older and one was in their 60s.
One person was in the Eastern Health area, one was in Western Health and one was in Central Health.
As of Wednesday's update, 17 people are in hospital — up from 13 last Wednesday — including five in critical care, up from three last week.
The province also reported 149 positive cases within the last week: 29 on Thursday, 19 on Friday, 19 on Saturday, 27 on Sunday, 15 on Monday, 19 on Tuesday and 21 on Wednesday.
However, those numbers aren't a true indicator of the spread of COVID-19 since the province reports positive tests administered by the health authorities.
