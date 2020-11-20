N.L. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 1 unidentified source

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador has three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The total number of active cases is now 13, bumping the province's total caseload to 311.

The first new case is a woman in the Eastern Health region over the age of 70. The woman is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador and is a close contact of the first case announced on Wednesday.

According to the health department the woman is a tenant of Blue Crest Cottages in Grand Bank, making it the fifth positive case identified in the community this week. All five cases are connected, said the Department of Health.

Another case reported on Friday is a man, also in the Eastern Health region, between 20 and 29 years old. The case is travel-related, and the man is a resident of the province who returned home from Nova Scotia.

Friday's third reported case is a woman in the Western Health region between 40 and 49 years old. The woman is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador. According to the Department of Health the source of the infection is under investigation, and an update on this case will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Department of Health said contact tracing is underway for all three cases. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are currently two people in hospital as a result of the virus.

In total, 58,330 people have now been tested for COVID-19 across the province. That's an increase of 386 in since Thursday's update.

There have been 294 recoveries and four deaths since March.

