Change in rules for rotational workers not linked to new COVID-19 cases, province finds

A change in policy for rotational workers that shortened self-isolation requirements and allowed testing on Day 5 of their isolation did not result in any community-acquired cases of COVID-19, a new report from the provincial government determined.

Health Minister John Haggie and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald delivered an update on the rotational workers policy during a Monday morning media briefing.

Haggie said the policy for rotational workers will remain as it is, until further notice.

"There is really no room to further relax the existing policy," he said.

Haggie acknowledged it is a particularly challenging time for rotational workers who are away from family for an even longer time than normal.

"I understand that these have been challenging times for rotational workers," he said, adding that there are mental health supports in place that people struggling can avail of.

Haggie added the goal is not to have zero cases of COVID-19 but to prevent new cases.

"At the moment it certainly does look like the only way we are going to get significant cases in this province is if they come from outside."

The policy for rotational workers returning to Newfoundland and Labrador will remain as is, until further notice. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Fitzgerald added the rotational working way of life can be challenging at the best of times, and is particularly difficult in a pandemic with restrictions in place.

However, she said it's the job of public health to protect the population of the province as a whole.

"We have to strike the balance as best we can, so this is where we've come down in finding the best balance possible," she said.

Workers in places with low prevalence of cases

On Sept. 9, the province brought in the new rules as a pilot project for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who work elsewhere in Canada outside the Atlantic bubble.

The province collected data from calls made by rotational workers to the 811 health line, from Sept. 9 until Oct. 22, to determine the success of that policy.

During that period, the department said, there were no community-acquired cases identified.

When are people testing positive? Everyone is testing positive before day 8 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/covid19nfld?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#covid19nfld</a> <a href="https://t.co/eUWi4nCjKD">pic.twitter.com/eUWi4nCjKD</a> —@PeterCBC

The release noted that while there has been a resurgence of cases of COVID-19 in non-Atlantic provinces, it has not translated to an increase of imported cases by rotational workers, "suggesting that these people are working in communities with low prevalence of infection."

The release also notes the findings are limited by the short period of time evaluated, as well as the relatively small number of workers in the timeframe.

In total, 2,495 calls were made to 811 by rotational workers in that period.

A mainstay of prevention of COVID-19 transmission in the community is 14-day isolation for travellers into Newfoundland and Labrador, the report also notes.

Rotational workers returning to the province from outside the Atlantic bubble are required to self-isolate, but can call 811 and take a COVID-19 test as of Day 5 of their self-isolation.

If they reach Day 7 and have had a negative test result, they may then end their self-isolation, although they must still wear masks when outside their household bubble and should avoid large crowds.

If they have not received a negative test result, they must continue to self-isolate. The relaxing of rules applies only to rotational workers, not to occasional commuters to elsewhere in Canada or to international workers.

There have also been multiple instances of outbreaks at work sites, when the province has said workers who returned to the province have to follow the full 14-day isolation rules.

Over the weekend, a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 at the Voisey's Bay mine site in northern Labrador was determined to be a false positive.

The last new confirmed case was reported on Oct. 26.

On Monday the province reported no new cases of the virus. There are three active cases in the province with 284 people having recovered since the first case in March, and four deaths.

As of Monday's update 52,844 people have been tested, an increase of 187 from a day ago.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador