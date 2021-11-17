Watch here: Dr. Janice Fitzgerald to deliver latest COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. NT

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will deliver Newfoundland and Labrador's latest COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. NT. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will deliver Newfoundland and Labrador's latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic today at 12:30 p.m. NT.

Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie were not listed as attending in the Department of Health media release issued Tuesday about the briefing.

New COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador have been up and down over the last few weeks. Only two were reported on Monday, which included data from the weekend. Both were reported in the Central Health region.

However, the province did report another COVID-19-related death on Monday, a man over 70 years old in central Newfoundland. It's the 17th COVID-19 death in the province since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

As of Monday the province had 31 active cases, with one person in hospital.

Meanwhile, 88.7 per cent of the province's eligible population — 428,618 people — have now received at least two doses of vaccine, and 94.2 per cent have had at least one.

