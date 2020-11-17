2 new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., with 1 unidentified source of infection

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters)

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday, including one whose transmission source is still under investigation by public health officials.

The case under investigation is a woman in the Eastern Health region between 50 and 59 years old. In a media release Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Health said she is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador and has been self-isolating. The department says more information will be provided when it becomes available.

The second new case is a male, also in the Eastern Health region, between 40 and 49 years old. The case is travel-related. The man, who is a resident of the province, returned home from work in Ontario and is self-isolating.

The Department of Health said contact tracing is underway for both new cases. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The Health Department also confirmed Tuesday that a travel-related case announced Sunday is self-isolating, a detail that was not included in that day's COVID-19 update.

With three new recoveries — for a total of 292 since March — the province now has nine active cases. There have been four deaths.

The province's total caseload is now 305, with one person in hospital due to the virus.

A total of 57,151 people have been tested for the virus across the province, including 282 in the last 24 hours.

