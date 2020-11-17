2 new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., with 1 unidentified source of infection
Province's active caseload drops to 9, with 3 new recoveries
There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday, including one whose transmission source is still under investigation by public health officials.
The case under investigation is a woman in the Eastern Health region between 50 and 59 years old. In a media release Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Health said she is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador and has been self-isolating. The department says more information will be provided when it becomes available.
The second new case is a male, also in the Eastern Health region, between 40 and 49 years old. The case is travel-related. The man, who is a resident of the province, returned home from work in Ontario and is self-isolating.
The Department of Health said contact tracing is underway for both new cases. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.
The Health Department also confirmed Tuesday that a travel-related case announced Sunday is self-isolating, a detail that was not included in that day's COVID-19 update.
With three new recoveries — for a total of 292 since March — the province now has nine active cases. There have been four deaths.
The province's total caseload is now 305, with one person in hospital due to the virus.
A total of 57,151 people have been tested for the virus across the province, including 282 in the last 24 hours.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.