N.L. reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths in weekly pandemic update

Three people have died due to COVID-19 in the last week in Newfoundland and Labrador, raising the province's total deaths to 270 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Two of the people who died were 80 years old or older. One was in their 70s. Two lived in the Eastern Health region, while the other lived in the Central Health region.

Thirteen people are in hospital with the virus, five fewer than a week ago. Three people in the hospital are in critical care.

The province also reported 169 cases of COVID-19 over the last week: 30 on Thursday, 20 on Friday, 37 on Saturday, 10 on Sunday, 12 on Monday, 18 on Tuesday and 42 on Wednesday.

Those numbers, however, aren't a true reflection of the spread of COVID-19 in the province since public health only reports positive tests administered by health authorities.

On Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald encouraged anyone who tests positive with a rapid test at home to report the results using the province's COVID-19 assessment and test reporting tool.

Fitzgerald said those reports will help public health track the disease and make public health decisions heading into the winter.

The province will also begin distributing free rapid tests through Canada Post starting later this month. Each household will get two test kits with five tests apiece, and constituency offices and public libraries will also have supply on hand.

