6 new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., all connected to previous cases

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. (Matt Rourke/The Associated Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new cases of COVID-19, all contacts of previous cases, since the province's last update, on Wednesday.

One case, a woman in her 40s, is in the Eastern Health region while the remainder are in central Newfoundland.

The Department of Health announced seven more recoveries on Friday, six in eastern Newfoundland and one in central Newfoundland, dropping the active caseload by one, to 40. Due to the cyberattack on the province's health-care systems, the department says the updated number of COVID-19 tests is still not available.

One person is in hospital.

The Health Department says the investigation of a cluster in Marystown that has 84 cases is continuing.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador