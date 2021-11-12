6 new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., all connected to previous cases
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday, all contacts of previous cases.
Province's active caseload dips slightly, to 40
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new cases of COVID-19, all contacts of previous cases, since the province's last update, on Wednesday.
One case, a woman in her 40s, is in the Eastern Health region while the remainder are in central Newfoundland.
The Department of Health announced seven more recoveries on Friday, six in eastern Newfoundland and one in central Newfoundland, dropping the active caseload by one, to 40. Due to the cyberattack on the province's health-care systems, the department says the updated number of COVID-19 tests is still not available.
One person is in hospital.
The Health Department says the investigation of a cluster in Marystown that has 84 cases is continuing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?