N.L. reports 1 COVID-19 death as hospitalizations fall to 14
4 people are in critical care
Newfoundland and Labrador reported another death due to COVID-19 on Monday, the first since an update last Wednesday.
The person was in their 70s and lived in the Central Health region of the province.
That brings fatalities to 169 since the beginning of the pandemic and four reported in May so far.
Hospitalizations have fallen by three since Friday's update and now sit at 14. Four people are in critical care.
The province also reported 151 new cases on Monday. The data includes new cases reported over the weekend: 47 on Saturday, 46 on Sunday and 58 on Monday.
The new cases aren't a true representation of the spread of COVID-19 in the province since the Department of Health put a restriction on testing completed by health authorities and no longer reports how many tests were completed each day.
