6 new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., including 3 connected to central Newfoundland cluster

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, three of them connected to a cluster in central Newfoundland that now has 49 cases.

Two of the new cases related to the cluster are people under 20 years old, while the other is between 20 and 39. There are also 11 presumptive positive cases related to the cluster.

The three remaining cases reported on Thursday are one each in the Eastern, Central and Western health regions. The cases in Eastern Health and Central Health are travel-related and not connected to the cluster. The case in Western Health is under investigation.

The Health Department also reported 10 new recoveries on Thursday: eight in Eastern Health, one in Central Health and one in Western Health. The province has 89 active cases, down from 93 on Wednesday.

There are five people in hospital due to COVID-19, three of them in intensive care.

To date, 144,395 people have been tested, including 1,025 since Wednesday's update.

The Department of Health said the investigation into the central Newfoundland cluster continues.

