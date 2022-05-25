N.L. marks 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 366 new cases in weekly update

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five deaths due to COVID-19 in its weekly update on Wednesday. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five deaths due to COVID-19 over the last week, raising the provincial total to 182 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Two of those were in the Eastern Health area, one was in Central Health and two were in Western Health.

It's unclear how old each person was since the province's COVID-19 website indicates a increase of two deaths in the 80 or older category but says the number of deaths in the 70-79 category went down, from 54 to 53. CBC News has asked the Health Department for clarification.

Thirteen people are in hospital due to the virus. Two are in critical care.

Meanwhile, the province reported 366 new cases since last Wednesday's update: 60 on Thursday, 72 on Friday, 32 on Saturday, 41 on Sunday, 34 on Monday, 63 on Tuesday and 64 on Wednesday.

However, those numbers are not necessarily a true indication of the spread of COVID-19 since the province restricted testing administered by regional health authorities and no longer releases the data for how many people are being tested.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador