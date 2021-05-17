N.L. opens vaccinations to everyone 12 and up, while 10 new COVID-19 cases reported

There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, four of them related to travel within Canada and six that are close contacts of previous cases.

Two of Monday's cases are in the Eastern Health region: one travel-related and the other a close contact of another case. Two are in Central Health, with the same breakdown as in the Eastern region. The other six new cases are in Western Health: two travel-related and four close contacts.

There is also one new presumptive case in the Western Health region. The Department of Health says a presumptive case reported Saturday has now been confirmed and is included in the active case count.

The Health Department said there has been one more case added to the Codroy Valley outbreak, bringing the total to nine. Three of the cases are connected to Belanger Memorial School in Upper Ferry, but the department said Monday there is no evidence of widespread community transmission in the Codroy Valley and surrounding area.

The province also reported two new recoveries on Monday, and the active caseload has risen to 93. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

On Monday the province's regional health authorities lowered the age of eligibility for vaccine appointments to 12 years old. As of Saturday, 235,651 doses had been administered, with 225,770 of those are first doses — 46.7 per cent of the province's eligible population has received at least one vaccination.

Work site outbreak, flight advisory

Also on Monday the Health Department issued a flight advisory due to a connection with a positive COVID-19 case. Passengers who travelled on Provincial Airlines Flight PB902 from Wabush to Deer Lake on May 9 are being asked to arrange for a COVID-19 test. Passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool or call 811.

To date, 139,356 people have been tested, including 288 since Sunday's update.

Meanwhile, employees at the Iamgold Côté mine project in Gogama, Ont., who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must now self-isolate, distance themselves from household members and call 811 to arrange testing due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the work site, according to the Department of Health.

The department said it was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as people from Newfoundland and Labrador work at the site.

These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

