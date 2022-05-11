N.L. marks 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. (Lifecycle Revive/Facebook.com )

Newfoundland and Labrador marked a spike in COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, with seven more people added to the province's pandemic casualty toll.

Six of those people were 80 years old or older, and the other person was in their 70s.

Four deaths were in the Eastern Health region, two were in Central Health, and one was in Western Health.

There have been 176 deaths in the province since the pandemic began, including 11 reported in May.

Six people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 14 on Monday and the fewest since Jan. 11. One person is in critical care, down from four on Monday.

The province also reported 145 new cases since Monday: 75 on Tuesday and 70 on Wednesday. Those numbers are not necessarily a true representation of the spread of COVID-19, since the Department of Health has restricted testing and is no longer releasing data on how many people are getting tested each day.

