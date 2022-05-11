N.L. marks 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Hospitalizations lowest since mid-January
Newfoundland and Labrador marked a spike in COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, with seven more people added to the province's pandemic casualty toll.
Six of those people were 80 years old or older, and the other person was in their 70s.
Four deaths were in the Eastern Health region, two were in Central Health, and one was in Western Health.
There have been 176 deaths in the province since the pandemic began, including 11 reported in May.
Six people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 14 on Monday and the fewest since Jan. 11. One person is in critical care, down from four on Monday.
The province also reported 145 new cases since Monday: 75 on Tuesday and 70 on Wednesday. Those numbers are not necessarily a true representation of the spread of COVID-19, since the Department of Health has restricted testing and is no longer releasing data on how many people are getting tested each day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?