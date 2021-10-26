Marystown cluster adds 11 more COVID-19 cases, says Eastern Health medical officer

Dr. Jennifer Lemessurier, medical officer of health for Eastern Health, says symptoms among positive COVID-19 cases in the Marystown area have been mild so far. (CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's newest COVID-19 cluster, in the Marystown area of the Burin Peninsula, has added 11 new cases to its total since Monday's pandemic update, according to Dr. Jennifer Lemessurier, medical officer of health for Eastern Health.

The source of the cluster, which now has 69 cases, remains under investigation, but is centred on school-age children, Lemessurier told CBC News on Tuesday.

Two schools in the area have moved classes online. One in particular — Sacred Heart Academy — is at the epicentre of the outbreak.

"We are continuing to see, on a daily basis, new cases arising. But, what we're seeing so far is that those are cases that we're identifying in close contacts who are also connected to the school," Lemessurier said.

Last week provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told reporters about 83 per cent of the eligible population on the Burin Peninsula is fully vaccinated. She said about 97 per cent of people in their 70s have had two doses, while about 78 per cent of people between 12 and 19 years old are also fully vaccinated.

Lemessurier said a reassuring point in public health's investigation is the high rate of immunization among people who are close to those who are testing positive.

"When we are identifying people who are testing positive, or children who are testing positive, within their family what we're finding is that people around them are immunized," she said.

"I think that that's really what's helping to keep this investigation going and also reducing transmission to others more broadly in the community."

Mild symptoms, so far

Lemessurier said public health is keeping a close eye on how sick people are getting.

So far, she said, positive cases are presenting with mild symptoms, but as time goes on there is the risk of seeing more severe illnesses, particularly if cases begin to reach the older population.

"But, so far, we're not seeing any signs of serious illness," Lemessurier said.

Compared with previous clusters such as one in Baie Verte with 91 cases — the source of which is still under investigation — Lemessurier said the higher rate of immunization in the Marystown area has significantly limited the transmission of COVID-19.

"We've been very fortunate in many areas to not have experienced outbreaks to this scale that other places in Canada have seen," Lemessurier said.

"We are seeing a positive response and uptake to COVID-19 immunization as well as the public health measures in the community."

The Department of Health did not released a COVID-19 update on Tuesday. An update is expected on Wednesday.

