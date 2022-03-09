As N.L. records 4 more COVID-19 deaths, Haggie says health emergency order will be lifted Monday

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie says he's repealing the public health state of emergency order put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic effective 12:01 a.m. Monday.

At that point all of the province's special public health measures will come to an end.

"I'm happy to announce that, given no curveballs, I will be signing a letter repealing that state of emergency," Haggie said at at COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said she hopes Wednesday's briefing will be its last regularly scheduled one, after nearly two years of holding regular media conferences — at one point, briefings were held daily.

Fitzgerald acknowledged the virus is still circulating — the Health Department is reporting 459 cases since Monday and four more deaths, raising the province's casualty total to 72 — but said it's the right time to drop mandates. The total known active case count is 3,675, up from 3,612 on Monday.

"Despite the fact that we have community spread, our hospitalization rate remains stable and manageable and we currently have 20 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 severity," she said. "This tells us that it's the right time to take the next step in reopening."

Fitzgerald said a new interactive dashboard will be available Monday on the provincial government's COVID-19 website, which will replace briefings and media releases. COVID-19 data will be updated Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Fitzgerald said data on the age and vaccination status of people who have died will be updated in groups of 10 to protect their privacy. PCR testing numbers will also not be included.

Fitzgerald said any changes to public health guidance will be relayed through media releases, social media and the COVID-19 website.

This is a developing news story. A previous version of this story is below.

In less than a week Newfoundland and Labrador plans to begin its transition away from the pandemic era by lifting all remaining public health mandates.

The changes are scheduled to take effect Monday, when residents can say goodbye to masks, vaccine passports and travel protocols. Students will continue to wear masks in schools until at least the Easter break.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. to deliver the latest COVID-19 update. It's possibly the last briefing before restrictions are lifted.

As of Monday there were 3,216 known active cases in the province, with 25 people in hospital.

Health and government officials have stressed that personal protective measures, such as masking, will still be strongly encouraged after mandates are lifted. Self-isolation and testing may still be required in the event of an infection or for someone who is a close contact of person with COVID-19, based on living arrangement or vaccination status.

The provincial government also says it expects more cases and hospitalizations as the province reopens.

