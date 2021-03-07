N.L. has 1 new case of COVID-19 as testing numbers pick up

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday in the Eastern Health region of the province.

The new case, a man between 20 and 39 years old, is related to international travel, according to a Department of Health media release.

The province also recorded one new recovery on Sunday, also in the Eastern Health region, meaning the active caseload stands at 87.

Three people are in hospital, all of whom are in intensive care.

Eastern Health has ramped up testing in the region, making a test available to anyone who would like a test, regardless of if they have symptoms or not.

"This testing will help public health determine if there are any pockets of COVID-19 that have gone undetected and it will help in the decision to ease restrictions further," the health department said in its media release on Sunday.

A total of 115,478 people have now been tested — 998 more in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the investigation to determine the source of the positive case found in a health care worker at Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony is ongoing. The case was reported on Tuesday and the Department of Health said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

