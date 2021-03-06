N.L. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 as active case count dips to 87

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, both are in the Eastern Health region and are contacts of previously known cases.

The new cases, a male and a female, are in their 40s.

Another 28 people have now recovered — all in the Eastern Health region, except for one in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region — meaning there are now 87 active cases in the province.

Three people are in hospital due to the virus. Two of those are in intensive care.

To date, 114,480 people have been tested. That's an increase of 269 since Friday's update.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health says its investigation to determine the source of the positive case in a health care worker at the Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony is ongoing. The case was first reported on Tuesday. The health department said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Appointments available for asymptomatic testing

During Friday's provincial COVID-19 briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said Eastern Health is offering a COVID-19 test to anyone who wants one — even if they aren't showing any symptoms.

"This surveillance will help us determine whether there are any pockets of COVID-19 that have gone undetected. It will also help us in our decision in easing restrictions further," Fitzgerald said.

Testing centres in Mount Pearl, St. John's, Burin, Harbour Grace and Clarenville are taking appointments. Additional mobile testing clinics will take place in Trepassey, Bonavista, Placentia and downtown St. John's next week.

In an email to CBC News, Eastern Health said these clinics will use PCR tests, rather than rapid tests, and asymptomatic people won't have to isolate while awaiting the results of their test.

People must still use the online assessment tool for booking an appointment and select both of these options: "I do not have symptoms" and "Yes, I require a test due to a recent advisory."

Booking a test through 811 is also still available.

