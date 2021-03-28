N.L. reports 1 new case of COVID-19 related to travel

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, the second new confirmed case in the province in the past 10 days.

The new case is a man in the Central Health region in his 40s. According to the Department of Health, the case is related to domestic travel.

Contact tracing by public health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nobody is in hospital due to the virus.

Due to the province's newest case, public health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8996 that departed Halifax and arrived in St. John's on Thursday, March 25 to arrange COVID-19 testing out an abundance of caution.

To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool or call 811, the health department says.

To date, 123,543 people have been tested — an additional 170 in the last day.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will deliver her next live update on Wednesday afternoon, which could also see the return of newly reelected Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie.

