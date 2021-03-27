No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. as province enters Alert Level 2

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, after the province entered Alert Level 2 for the second time since the pandemic began a little over a year ago.

There is one active case as of Saturday's update from the Department of Health, and no one is in hospital due to the virus.

Just one new case has been reported in the province in the past nine days.

To date, 123,373 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province. That's an additional 200 in the last 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced Wednesday she would be loosening pandemic restrictions across the province, effective Saturday. Among other things, bars, gyms, theatres and fitness centres are allowed to reopen, although with restrictions on how many people can be in a room at once.

The next public briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.

