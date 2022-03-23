N.L. reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 29 people in hospital
The province is reporting 686 new cases since Monday.
686 new cases reported since Monday's update
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update, on Monday.
According to the provincial government's recently revamped COVID-19 website, one death was in the Central Health region, three were in Eastern Health and one was in Western Health. One person was in their 40s, three people were in their 70s and one person was older than 80.
Twenty-nine people are in hospital due to COVID-19, down from 31 on Monday. Three are in critical care.
The province also reported 419 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 267 on Tuesday for a total of 686 since Monday's update.
