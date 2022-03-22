N.L. health minister holding COVID-19 briefing at 3:15 p.m. NT

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie is a holding an unexpected solo COVID-19 briefing today at 3:15 p.m. NT.

A media release issued shortly before 1 p.m. today by the Department of Health provided no reason for the briefing other than to "discuss COVID-19." It has been eight days since the province dropped most of its pandemic public health restrictions.

On Wednesday, the department held what it said would be its last regular briefing, but today's briefing will be the second unscheduled briefing since then, following a Friday briefing with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald to discuss changes to testing requirements.

Since Friday, hospitalizations have hit a record high, with 31 people in hospital as of Monday. Three of those people are in critical care, and the province has reported two more deaths, raising the total to 87.

The province also reported 1,222 new cases from Saturday through Monday. However, the numbers don't paint the full picture since the provincial government has said it is no longer possible to track the spread of highly contagious variants and Public Health is moving away from PCR testing to focus on the most vulnerable cases.

