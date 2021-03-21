N.L. marks another day with no new cases of COVID-19, active cases remain at 5

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a day after the province's active case total dropped to numbers not seen since late January.

There remains five known active cases in the province, as there have been no new recoveries in the last day.

One person is in hospital due to the virus.

To date, 122,000 people have been tested — an increase of 229 in the last 24 hours.

The province's vaccine rollout is moving into Phase 2, meaning those who are 70 and older can pre-register for their shot. The Department of Health said registration can be done online, but people will not receive a separate email confirmation after pre-registering.

"Once a person completes the online pre-registration process, a short statement appears on the online form indicating that they have been pre-registered," Sunday's media release reads.

"The regional health authorities will contact individuals once vaccination appointments become available."

Meanwhile, extra attention will be on Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald this week, as the province prepares to potentially further relax public health measures. The Avalon Peninsula is currently in Alert Level 4, while the remainder of the province is in Alert Level 3.

There is no live COVID-19 briefing scheduled for Monday. The next briefing will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador