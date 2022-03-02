Hospitalizations tick downward as N.L. continues to ease public health restrictions

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says masks will remain mandatory in schools until at least Easter break in April. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and has dropped by four since the last provincial pandemic update, on Monday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said Wednesday there are 15 people in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province also reported 389 new cases and 197 new recoveries since Monday, raising the known active caseload to 2,506.

"While we are seeing a small upward trend in active cases, hospitalizations remain stable," said Fitzgerald, who said the most recent forecast from the Public Health Agency of Canada projects an increase in cases as provinces reopen but with less impact on hospitalizations, because of the growing level of population immunity through both vaccinations and infection.

Across Canada and the world, she said, the people who end up in hospital are there for a shorter length of time, needing less drastic intervention.

Health Minister John Haggie said more changes are coming on Friday to long-term care and personal-care homes.

Starting Friday each resident will be allowed two visitors at a time, and they do not have to be the same two visitors each time.

"This is the next step in easing restrictions on visitation, and further steps will be taken as we assess the epidemiology and the impact of the increased traffic in our facilities," Haggie said.

"It is a step, once more, toward a new normal."

Haggie said masks will remain mandatory in those facilities.

Watch the full March 2 update:

Schools, health facilities keeping masks

Fitzgerald and Haggie also asked the public to continue practising good hygiene and to continue wearing masks, even though they will no longer be mandatory in most areas as of March 14.

Masks will remain mandatory in health facilities, Fitzgerald said, and will also be required in schools until at least the Easter break in April.

"We will reassess closer to that time to determine if we will continue with masking after that date," she said.

On Monday, more changes came into effect as the province pushes toward fully reopening after nearly two years shrouded by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no scheduled changes planned for March 7, with restrictions scheduled to be fully dropped March 14.

Formal gatherings moved to 75 per cent of a venue's capacity limit this week, while public visitations and wakes jumped to 75 per cent capacity per room.

Bars also moved back to a 75 per cent capacity limit and dancing is once again allowed, but masks must be worn.

Cinemas, performance spaces and bingo halls can fill their seats to 75 per cent of their capacities.

"We do have to move forward, and in some ways Omicron … and our vaccination rate [are] both combining to produce a milder disease and see fewer people admitted to hospital," Fitzgerald said.

"While we still have community transmission it's certainly reasonable to continue to wear masks in public spaces."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador