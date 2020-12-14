N.L. debuts new COVID-19 website, marking new era of virus updates
27 people are in hospital, more than 2,100 new known cases since last update
The latest information on COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador came in a new way Tuesday — delivered through a polished new website.
The site went live one day after Public Health lifted special measures orders across the province, marking a new era in the pandemic and the way people are kept up to date on the status of the virus.
The new website includes new data Public Health wasn't reporting before, such as the vaccination status of people who are hospitalized or died because of COVID-19.
New charts indicate how and where mortalities occurred in the province since February 2021.
According to the new site, 66.7 per cent of deaths since that date — 48 overall — were people who were fully vaccinated, while 21 of those deaths, or 29.2 per cent were unvaccinated people.
The province plans to update the website every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but was updated first on Tuesday this week because of a provincial holiday on Monday.
There will no longer be media releases or briefings held by officials.
According to the website, 27 people are in hospital, and six of them are in critical care.
The site has also shows the number of daily new cases — 483 new known cases were reported on Tuesday, 443 on Monday, 527 on Sunday and 735 on Saturday.
Known active cases, new recoveries and testing rates aren't included on the new website.
