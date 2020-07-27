Back-to-back zeros: N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 2nd straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, closing out a quiet weekend that saw the province settle into lower alert levels and eased restrictions.

There are now 52 active cases in the province as the Eastern Health region reported one new recovery since Saturday's update.

Sunday is the third day this week without any new cases, and the first time the province has witnessed consecutive days without an increase in new cases since a short stint between Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 .

Three people are in hospital due to the virus. Two of those are in intensive care.

Sunday also marks one year since the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the province.

In the past year, 1,012 people have tested positive, 950 have recovered and six have died due to the virus.

To date, 120,172 people have been tested — an additional 261 in the last 24 hours.

The next live COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, as Monday is a provincial government holiday for St. Patrick's Day.

