N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 2nd time in a week as public health restrictions ease

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador for the second time this week, as the province further eases public health restrictions.

There have been four new recoveries since Friday's update, all in the Eastern Health region. This lowers the province's active caseload to 53.

To date, 119,911 people have been tested. That's an additional 300 in the last 24 hours.

Three people are in hospital due to the virus, two of those are in intensive care.

On Saturday, the Avalon Peninsula moved to Alert Level 4 after a sharp decline in new cases over the last two weeks. The remainder of the province also took a step forward by moving to Alert Level 3.

On Wednesday, the same day those changes were announced, there were also no new cases of the virus in the province, a mark that hadn't been hit in five weeks.

