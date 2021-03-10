No positive cases yet from Eastern Health testing blitz; next COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. NT
Testing clinics open across Avalon region
There are encouraging results from the first days of Eastern Health's COVID-19 stepped-up testing campaign, which is likely to be discussed this afternoon at Newfoundland and Labrador's pandemic briefing, scheduled to start at 2 p.m. NT.
On Friday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced Eastern Health would step up testing efforts in an attempt to locate any pockets of COVID-19 on the Avalon Peninsula. The region has been in lockdown since early February, after an outbreak of the coronavirus variant B117 swept through the area.
So far, no positive cases have been found in any of the volunteer asymptomatic tests that have been completed so far, the Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday.
Since Friday, Eastern Health has completed more than 3,000 asymptomatic COVID-19 tests, the Health Department told CBC News.
"I think there's been some good response to date. We would certainly encourage people to continue to go out. It's my understanding is it's a very smooth process," Fitzgerald said Monday.
"My family and I all went out on Saturday and got tested. It was very quick. We had our results the next morning and it was a very smooth affair."
Testing clinics have been set up in Mount Pearl, St. John's, Burin, Harbour Grace and Clarenville, and are running by appointment. Additional mobile testing clinics will take place in Trepassey, Bonavista, Placentia and downtown St. John's. To book an appointment people are asked to use the online assessment tool or call 811.
Fitzgerald is expected to deliver an alert level update on Friday. Last week, she said test results will help decide whether restrictions will be eased both on and off the Avalon Peninsula. On Feb. 26, she moved the rest of the province to Alert Level 4.
As of Tuesday, 116,957 people had been tested and there were 80 active cases in the province. Three people were in hospital due to the virus, all in intensive care.
