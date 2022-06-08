N.L. records 1st COVID-19 death of someone younger than 20

Newfoundland and Labrador is marking its first COVID-19 death of someone under the age of 20. (Radio-Canada)

Three people have died due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador in the past week, including the province's first death of someone younger than 20.

The other deaths were a person in their 40s and a person in their 60s. All three deaths were in the Eastern Health region, according to the province's weekly COVID-19 update. The province's total number of COVID-19 deaths is now 187.

The province is also reported 464 new cases since last Wednesday: 60 on Thursday, 66 on Friday, 115 on Saturday, 64 on Sunday, 40 on Monday, 46 on Tuesday and 73 on Wednesday.

Five people are in hospital due to the coronavirus, unchanged since last Wednesday, with two of them in critical care, also unchanged.

Those numbers are not necessarily a true reflection of the spread of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, since the Health Department has restricted testing and no longer releases the number of tests completed.

