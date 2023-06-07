N.L. reports 3 more deaths due to COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting three more deaths due to COVID-19 since the last provincial update, two weeks ago. (Kristopher Radder/The Associated Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador has recorded three more deaths due to COVID-19 since the last provincial update.

The provincial Health Department on Wednesday announced two deaths in the most recent reporting period, which covers May 21 to June 3. But regional and age data on the government's website reveals there have been three deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the update two weeks ago.

Two people who died were in their 70s and one was in their 40s — just the seventh time someone younger than 50 in Newfoundland and Labrador died from COVID-19.

The province is also reported 13 hospitalizations over the two-week period, including one person who required critical care.

The number of deaths raise Newfoundland and Labrador's total to 348 since the beginning of the pandemic.

