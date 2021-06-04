Active cases drop to 80 as N.L. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters)

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday, with the province seeing a drop in active cases thanks to 12 more recoveries.

Both new cases are in the Western Health region.

One is a woman in her 40s who is a contact of a previous case connected to a regional cluster which now has 25 confirmed cases. There are also two more presumptive positive cases connected to the cluster.

The other case reported on Friday is a man, also in his 40s. The case remains under investigation, according to a Department of Health and Community Services media release.

The majority of the reported recoveries are in the Central Health region with 10. The remaining two recoveries are in the Western Health region.

The recoveries mean there are 80 active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, down from 90 a day earlier.

One person is in hospital due to the virus.

Meanwhile, the cluster in central Newfoundland remains at 69 confirmed cases. There are two probable cases associated it and one presumptive positive case.

The Department of Health said the investigation into the source of both clusters is ongoing.

A case reported on Wednesday in the Western Health region, which was under investigation, has been confirmed to be a contact of a previous case. The case is not related to the cluster, according to the Health Department.

To date, 149,322 people have been tested, including 682 since Thursday's update.

