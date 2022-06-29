2 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations up in weekly N.L. update
2 people in critical care
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths and an increase in hospitalizations in the Health Department's weekly update.
Thirteen people, two more than in last week's update, are in hospital, two of them in critical care.
The two deaths in the past week happened in the province's Eastern Health region. One person was 80 years old or over, the other person was in their 70s. The deaths raise the province's total to 194 since March 2020, with 12 reported in June, the fewest reported in a month since December, when N.L. marked one death.
The province is also reporting 407 new cases in the past seven days from testing done by health authorities; 110 on Thursday, 37 on Friday, 61 on Saturday, 41 on Sunday, 11 on Monday 25 on Tuesday and 122 on Wednesday.
But those numbers don't represent the true spread of COVID-19 in the province, as the Health Department daily case counts don't include people testing positive on rapid tests at home, as the province restricts testing by regional health authorities.
The 122 reported today is the highest single-day total in nearly two months. The 11 reported Monday is the lowest single-day total since mid-December. But as the province also no longer releases the number of tests being done, it's impossible to know whether the number of cases on any given day is significant.
