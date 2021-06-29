N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19 as active caseload drops to 5
78% of eligible population received first dose of vaccine
There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday as the province's active caseload continues to shrink.
One new recovery was reported in the Western Health region, leaving the province with five active cases.
One person is in hospital due to COVID-19, according to a release from the Department of Health.
To date, 159,699 people have been tested, including 331 since Monday's update.
Vaccine totals continue to rise throughout the province. According to the provincial government's COVID-19 website, as of Sunday, 78 per cent of the eligible population has received a first dose, while just over 16 per cent have received two doses.
The province expects to receive 94,000 more doses this week.
Meanwhile, government officials and the province's top doctor, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, will begin to scale back their weekly COVID-19 briefings starting July 7. Briefings will be moved to once every two weeks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?