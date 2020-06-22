Zero new cases of COVID-19 as N.L. moves closer to Alert Level 2

Newfoundland and Labrador has made it 25 days in a row with no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The numbers were released via email Monday afternoon, as the province has curtailed its live briefings to one a week, with the next to take place Wednesday.

According to the latest figures, 16,151 people have been tested, an increase of 169 in the last day.

One positive test result on Saturday is not considered a new case, as it came from an Eastern Health employee who previously had the virus but has since recovered.

That person's close contacts, both professional and personal, were notified and tested out of an abundance of caution, according to the provincial government.

All of those tests came back negative, said the government Monday.

"The employee has subsequently tested negative on two occasions. The employee and any close contacts have been advised that it is safe to return to work and they no longer have to self-isolate," reads the media release.

Since March, 261 people in the province have been infected. Three people died and there have been 258 recoveries.

Barring a surge in new cases in the coming days, Newfoundland and Labrador is set to enter Alert Level 2 on Thursday.

That will allow a myriad of businesses to reopen, such as gyms and bars. Recreational facilities like playgrounds will also reopen, and daycares can move to full capacity.

