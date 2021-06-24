N.L.'s active COVID-19 caseload drops to single digits with 6 new recoveries, no new cases

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

For the sixth day in the past week, Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.

With six new recoveries, the province now has seven active cases, the first time since April 9 that the caseload has been in single digits.

The six recoveries were in the Western Health region, leaving that area with two active cases. Eastern Health has three, and Central Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health have one apiece. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

To date, 158,325 people have been tested, including 366 since Wednesday's update.

The Department of Health said the investigation in the cluster of cases in western Newfoundland is ongoing.

According to the provincial government's COVID-19 data website, just over 76 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose of vaccine. A little over 11 per cent have received two doses.

