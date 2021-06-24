N.L.'s active COVID-19 caseload drops to single digits with 6 new recoveries, no new cases
76% of eligible population have received at least one dose of vaccine
For the sixth day in the past week, Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.
With six new recoveries, the province now has seven active cases, the first time since April 9 that the caseload has been in single digits.
The six recoveries were in the Western Health region, leaving that area with two active cases. Eastern Health has three, and Central Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health have one apiece. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.
To date, 158,325 people have been tested, including 366 since Wednesday's update.
The Department of Health said the investigation in the cluster of cases in western Newfoundland is ongoing.
According to the provincial government's COVID-19 data website, just over 76 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose of vaccine. A little over 11 per cent have received two doses.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?