1 new death due to COVID-19, reports N.L. health authority in latest update

The province is reporting 17 new hospitalizations. (Alastair Grant/The Associated Press)

Another person in Newfoundland and Labrador has died of COVID-19 since the last provincial update two weeks ago.

The person who died was in their 70s and was living in the Central Health region.

The new death raises the total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador to 349.

The provincial Health Department reported 17 new hospitalizations during the most recent reporting period, from June 4 to June 17.

Four more people were in critical care.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador