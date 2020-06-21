N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19 for a 24th day straight

Playground equipment will be in use again under Alert Level 2. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

There are no new reported cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Sunday, making it 24 days since the province's last new case.

It's also the fourth day in row without an active case. Active cases are the total cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

To date, 15,982 people have been tested for the virus — 182 since Saturday's update.

The province enters a new week with its number of cases remaining stagnant — 261 in total since the virus first found its way to the region, with three deaths and 258 people having recovered.

The plan to move to Alert Level 2 on Thursday is still a go, providing there is no sudden surge in new cases over the course of the next few days.

There will be no live COVID-19 briefing on Monday as the provincial government moves to one briefing each week, barring any extraordinary circumstances or surge.

Positive test not a new case

On Saturday, the provincial Department of Health reported an Eastern Health employee who was asymptomatic but not involved in direct patient care, received a positive test result.

However, the department said it is not considered a new case, as the employee had the virus in the past but had recovered. The positive test was a result of screening protocol and not because the person reported symptoms.

"The reason for this is that the test is quite good at detecting any viral genetic material that may be present even if the virus is no longer capable of producing infection," the department said.

"In people who have recovered from COVID-19, the presence of such material could produce a positive test result, but this does not mean there is an active infection."

In a later update to CBC News, the Department of Health said the employee is required to self-isolate as a precautionary measure and close contacts are being tested.

