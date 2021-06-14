N.L. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, as 1st vaccine dose reaches 71% of eligible population
Province has 39 active cases, after steep weekend drop in caseload
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all in the Western Health region and none connected to the cluster in the area.
Three of the cases are under 20 years old, while the fourth is between 20 and 39 years old. All are contacts of previous cases.
With no new recoveries reported Monday, the province's active caseload ticks up to 39.
The regional breakdown of current active cases:
- Three in the Eastern Health region.
- 11 in the Central Health region.
- Zero in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.
- 25 in the Western Health region.
To date, 154,660 people have been tested, including 354 since Sunday's update.
A case reported Wednesday in the Central Health region and a case reported Wednesday in the Western Health region remain under investigation.
The Health Department said investigations into both the Central Health and Western Health clusters are ongoing.
Newfoundland and Labrador is expecting to receive 72,520 doses of vaccine this week, according to the provincial government's COVID-19 website.
As of Sunday 373,170 doses had been administered, with 346,138 people having received their first shot — 71.6 per cent of the eligible population.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?