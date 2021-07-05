N.L. reports 1 new case of COVID-19, with 12 more aboard anchored ship

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, with 12 aboard a ship anchored in Conception Bay. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday.

In a media release, the Department of Health said the case was reported on Sunday. The case is a woman in her 40s in the Eastern Health region and is related to travel within Canada.

There have been no new recoveries and no one is in hospital due to the virus.

Elsewhere, the health department said it's working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health, as 12 crew members aboard a ship anchored in Conception Bay have tested positive for the virus.

The department said testing has been completed, and all crew members are isolating on board the vessel.

"There is no risk to the community. The ship and crew are following public health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada," the department's statement read.

Because of the crew member outbreak, the province's active case count has spiked and now sits at 17.

A similar incident occurred in May, when the Federal Montreal cargo ship sat anchored in Conception Bay while much of the crew were infected with COVID-19.

To date, 161,510 people have been tested including 819 since Friday's update.

