Watch here: N.L. to drop mandatory masks Aug. 9, sources say, as Fitzgerald delivers update at 2 p.m. NT

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald is holding a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.

Sources tell CBC News the mandatory mask requirement for public indoor spaces in Newfoundland and Labrador will lifted on Aug. 9, as more than 50 per cent of the eligible population has now received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald is holding an media briefing at 2 p.m. NT to discuss the move to Step 2 of the province's reopening plan. The briefing will be live streamed on the provincial government's YouTube page.

On Thursday, Fitzgerald told CBC News Newfoundland and Labrador would take its time in lifting COVID-19 restrictions compared to other province's, such as Alberta which began lifting some restrictions on Thursday.

But, Fitzgerald said, officials in Newfoundland and Labrador didn't anticipate being able to have as many people as vaccinated as quickly as it has, and added she's surprised with the low number of cases associated with travel to date.

She stated in July that she may lift the masking rules by mid-August, provided half the province's population was fully vaccinated.

Masking for people aged five and older has been mandatory in indoor public spaces since Aug. 24, 2020.

As of Wednesday's update there were two active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Both are in hospital and are related to vessels which were anchored off shore. The last of the three vessels with COVID-19 cases on board left the province on Wednesday.

Over 82 per cent of the eligible population has received one dose of vaccine, while 51 per cent have received two.

