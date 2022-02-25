3 more dead of COVID-19 in N.L. as hospitalizations climb

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador over the past week, according to the Health Department's latest update on Wednesday.

Seventeen people are currently in hospital, with one person in critical care. The majority of those patients are in the Eastern Health region, with one person in a Central Health hospital and three patients in the Western Health region.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said earlier this month she expected an increase in hospitalizations as Omicron subvariant BA.5 variant circulates around the globe.

The newest deaths raise the province's total to 205 since March 2020, with 11 reported so far in July.

The Health Department is also reporting 407 new cases since last Wednesday. The province's numbers don't represent the true spread of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, however, since the Health Department restricts PCR testing done by health authorities and the daily case counts don't include people testing positive on rapid tests they perform themselves.

People 50 and older are now eligible for a second booster vaccine. Residents of long-term care or congregate living facilities and people who identify as Indigenous or who live in remote or rural communities are also eligible.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador